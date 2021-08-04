STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi minor rape: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces magisterial probe, Rs 10 lakh compensation

The parents of the girl accompanied by hundreds of locals were staging a protest near the site of the incident in Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Published: 04th August 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Old Nangal crematorium

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Old Nangal crematorium. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will order a magisterial inquiry into the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the girl.

"Our girl cannot come back. The injustice done to the family is unfortunate and cannot be compensated, but the government will give Rs 10 lakh to them and order a magisterial inquiry into the matter," he told reporters after meeting the family.

The parents of the girl accompanied by hundreds of locals have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi, demanding capital punishment for the accused. When Kejriwal reached the area to meet the parents, the protesters mobbed the chief minister and started raising slogans against him.

The chief minister said that the government will appoint top lawyers to ensure the guilty get the harshest punishment. "There is a need to strengthen law and order in Delhi. I appeal to the central government to take firm steps in this direction," he said.

"If the Centre needs our help, we will fully cooperate with them, but if such incidents happen in Delhi, it doesn't send a good message about the national capital across the world," Kejriwal added. The girl lived with her parents in a rented house in front of a crematorium.

On Sunday at around 5:30 PM, she went to get cold water from a cooler at the crematorium after informing her mother, her parents said.

Around 6 PM, the crematorium's priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl's mother, called her there and showed her daughter's body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

It was alleged the priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a PCR call, saying police will make a case out of it and during the post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her.

Four people, including the priest, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused have been booked on charges of murder and rape. The Delhi Commission for Women has instituted an inquiry into the matter.

Stating that the case is "very serious" and merits "urgent attention", the panel has summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Southwest district to be present before it on August 5 and produce the complete case file of the matter along with a copy of FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Arvind Kejriwal Old Nangal Delhi minor rape Nangal rape
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp