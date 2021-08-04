STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'I am standing with them': Rahul Gandhi assures support to family of Delhi's Nangal rape victim

Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday tweeted, "The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country".

Published: 04th August 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)

By ANI

Rahul Gandhi assures support to family of Delhi's Nangal rape victim

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured his support to the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium.

The Wayanad MP met and spoke with the family of the minor girl today.

"I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have said that I am standing with them. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice," said the Congress leader.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi minor girl rape-murder case Delhi minor rape-murder Old Nangal
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp