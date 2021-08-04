New service for smooth filing of property tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council of Delhi (NDMC) has launched Property Tax (ERP) Module for services like self-assessment of property tax, vacancy remission, property tax return.

Through this facility, the civic agency hopes will streamline various services for the property tax payers in the Lutyen’s Zone which is marked by posh localities and upscale markets.

The Property Tax ERP module was designed to collect information of the property within its jurisdiction, calculate the tax as prescribed rates of tax, levy and collect tax in a totally transparent and citizen friendly manner, officials said.

The other services which are part of the module are property assessment-based on self-assessment by citizens, objection recording, objection hearing.

The new system will not only help the citizen in terms of making the process of tax calculation and payment smooth, fair and transparent, but will also be of great assistance in reducing the response time and improve revenue collection and thereby serving its citizens in a more efficient manner, said an NDMC official.