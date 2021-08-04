Saplings of fruit-bearing, medicinal trees planted in Aravali

By Express News Service

To help increase the green cover and raise awareness about the environment, the Rotary Club of New Delhi hosted a tree plantation drive in the Aravali belt near Chattarpur Village last week. Apart from the Rotary Club members, a number of artists participated in the drive.

“It’s important to plant trees as we have seen with the second wave of Covid oxygen was the need of the hour, especially in Delhi we faced huge challenges. Trees are a natural substitute for air purifiers and provide essential medicines,” said Vir Phillips, President, Rotary Club of New Delhi. The club has planted 100 saplings of neem, jamun, aam, gulmohar, peepal and cheeku.

“Delhi is full of keekar, which neither does anything for the environment nor gives fruits. That’s the reason we decided to plant trees, which are either fruit-bearing or have medicinal properties,” added Phillips. He informed that the club has tied up with Give Me Trust to look after all the saplings for the next three years to ensure their growth is unharmed.

“If we don’t wake up now for our next generation in these times of global warming and increasing carbon footprints, it might be too late. I sincerely appreciate the efforts made by the Rotary Club of New Delhi in taking this very important initiative to support the cause. As an artist, it’s my duty to leave this world a better place as I pass this light on to each one of you,” said artist Manish Gawade.

Among others who planted saplings on the occasion were painters and designers Asit Patnayak, Durga Kaintola, Manisha Gawade, Rotary Club members Vir Phillips, Nikoonz Agarwal and Prashant Sahgal.