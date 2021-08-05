A romance with wood

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Aanshiki Mittal’s tryst with art began last September, while taking a stroll in her society compound (Vatika City in Gurugram). “That day, due to a heavy downpour and strong winds, a number of trees had been uprooted. The ground was full of cut branches. It was as if these branches were speaking to me. I brought some of these home as they looked so beautiful,” recalls Mittal.

This episode triggered her interest in wood art. She began exploring the medium, and in time came across Kutum Katam, a form of visual expression invented 70 years ago by Aban Thakur, the lesser-known cousin of Rabindranath Tagore. “This art involves creating sculptures from discarded tree branches and roots, drift wood and leftover, unwanted wood,” she says. Shortly after, Found by Aanshiki happened. “Back then, I was working in the corporate sector, but chucked it all to follow my passion. Deep down in my heart, I always wanted to be an artist,” reveals the 31-year-old MBA-degree holder from SIBM Pune.

At her studio in Sector 65, Gurugram, Mittal has setup a fine display of her found pieces. She doesn’t alter the shape and structure of the wood pieces, but just gives them a slight artistic bent of her own. “I want to maintain the way God has created nature, and don’t want to disturb that balance,” she says, adding, “I strongly believe that God is both an observer and artist, and this world is both, his creation and his muse. Who am I to meddle with it?”

To prevent the wood from becoming vulnerable to termites and getting damaged by the vagaries of weather, Mittal coats each found piece with natural linseed oil so it lasts longer. “I don’t use any colour or paint,” she says. At present, she is showcasing five collections at her studio, available for viewing on her Instagram page @foundbyaanshiki. These collections are Reflection, Mnemonics, Unfamiliar Roads, Corollary and As It Is. “My pieces are not confined to a canvas, but include art and décor pieces, sculptures and utility items.”