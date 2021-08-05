STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Web-based application to monitor accounts of departments regularly

The reports include department-wise expenditures such as salaries, wages and office expenses including spending, which are part of the centrally sponsored schemes and budget utilisation.

Published: 05th August 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance department of Delhi government has set up a mechanism to prepare reports on daily earnings and expenditures, which will be available to all departments and divisions so that budget and flow of funds can be monitored regularly.This is another important step towards the e-governance initiative under ‘De-Lekha’ — a web-based application developed by the government, said an official. 

Under the arrangement, all departments can access eight different kinds of reports available on De-Lekha application dashboard. The reports include department-wise expenditures such as salaries, wages and office expenses including spending, which are part of the centrally sponsored schemes and budget utilisation.De-Lekha (Delhi Lekha — Delhi accounting) is a web-based application on the receipts and expenditure information system developed by the Principal Accounts Office (PAO) of the finance department through the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

All the PAOs upload abstracts of accounts (receipts and expenditure) on a day-to-day basis. “Details of receipts and expenditure are consolidated daily and monthly in the compact system of PAOs and then uploaded on De-Lekha on daily and monthly. The department uses the uploaded details to prepare reports to monitor their expenditure. These can be used as a useful tool to monitor budget and expenditure of the departments on daily, monthly or yearly basis. The reports of previous working day are available to departments every day,” said an official. The departments can access the application through user ID and password. 

The PAO has also prepared a user manual to assist the departments for accessing De-Lekha, which has been circulated among their secretaries and heads. “We have asked them to share their feedback on the utility of the De-Lekha application so that the system can be improved. Last week, the PAO wrote to all department heads and secretaries in this regard and announced helpline numbers and an email ID for any help,” the official added. 

