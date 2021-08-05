Gap plugged, Pink Line set to become Delhi Metro’s longest corridor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pink Line of Delhi Metro is all set to become its longest operational corridor from Friday as the Trilokpuri gap on the line has been plugged.The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line spans 38 stations. However, a small portion in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area had proved a bottleneck for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities for a long time, due to which the line had remained disjointed for some distance there.

The opening of the Trilokpuri section, about 289 metre, between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, on August 6 will fully link the entire 59 km-long Pink Line for the first time.It will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

The much-delayed completion of Pink Line will also immensely benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments.The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it had got delayed due to repercussions of the pandemic, sources had said early October.

After its operationalisation on August 6, this section will connect the two ends of the Pink Line and provide seamless connectivity to a long range of localities in the National Capital Region. DMRC authorities on Wednesday said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

With PTI inputs