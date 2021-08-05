STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gap plugged, Pink Line set to become Delhi Metro’s longest corridor

The Pink Line of Delhi Metro is all set to become its longest operational corridor from Friday as the Trilokpuri gap on the line has been plugged.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro, Pink Line

The Pink Line of Delhi Metro is all set to become its longest operational corridor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pink Line of Delhi Metro is all set to become its longest operational corridor from Friday as the Trilokpuri gap on the line has been plugged.The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line spans 38 stations. However, a small portion in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area had proved a bottleneck for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities for a long time, due to which the line had remained disjointed for some distance there.

The opening of the Trilokpuri section, about 289 metre, between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, on August 6 will fully link the entire 59 km-long Pink Line for the first time.It will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said.

The much-delayed completion of Pink Line will also immensely benefit residents of east Delhi or people travelling to that region, as the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments.The gap in the line was expected to be plugged by September 2020, but it had got delayed due to repercussions of the pandemic, sources had said early October.

After its operationalisation on August 6, this section will connect the two ends of the Pink Line and provide seamless connectivity to a long range of localities in the National Capital Region. DMRC authorities on Wednesday said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro pink line
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp