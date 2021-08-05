Keep buffer stock of medicines: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal at review meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reviewing the Covid situation and future preparedness with top officials, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on Wednesday asked Health Department officials to ensure commissioning of all PSA plants by August 31 and keep a buffer stock of medicines. He also directed for targeted testing at all the markets. “To effectively mitigate and manage any future surge in Covid cases, the Health Department was advised to ensure commissioning of all PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants, liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and cryogenic bottling plants latest by August 31, and make provisions for adequate medicines related to Covid-19 and black fungus,” said an official statement.

“Stressed on the need for coordinated action by all stakeholders for effective management of Covid-19,” Baijal said in a tweet. He advised the Health Department to widely disseminate the Graded Action Plan for steps to be taken as fresh cases of the virus start rising. He also expressed concern over reported violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour in Delhi Metro and other public transport. The divisional commissioner, Delhi Police and the DMRC MD were advised to ensure that protocols are strictly enforced.