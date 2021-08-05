STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nangal rape and murder case: Delhi Cong, IYC members hold candle march at Jantar Mantar

The protesters holding candles demanded justice for the minor and slammed the BJP-led central government over increasing crime rate in the national capital.

Published: 05th August 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 12:47 AM

Indian Youth Congress activists during a candle march after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday held a candle march at Jantar Mantar against the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in the city.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday transferred the case to the Crime Branch, officials said.

Srinivas BV, IYC national president, said the family of the victim should be provided all the needed help.

The Delhi Congress, under the leadership of its president Anil Kumar, held a candle march in all the 70 Assembly constituencies of the city, according to a party statement.

Kumar said the Congress will not sit quiet till the perpetrators of the crime are awarded death penalty.

The Congress has demanded trial by a fast-track court for the speedy disposal of the case and death penalty to the guilty.

