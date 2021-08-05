STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDMC plans automated multilevel parking lots

SDMC Standing Committee chairperson BK Oberoi said the proposal to construct these parking facilities will be sent to the House for formal approval before the implementation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To reduce congestion on arterial roads in Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash-II and to end the haphazard parking there, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will construct automated multilevel parking lots to accommodate over 450 cars.

Civic officials on Wednesday said one of these multilevel parking lots will be constructed at Punjabi Bagh crematorium near the Ring Road in west Delhi while the other will come up at busy M-Block market in Greater Kailash-II area of south Delhi.The officials said these proposals were passed recently in a meeting of the SDMC Standing Committee.

“The capacity of automated multilevel parking at Punjabi Bagh crematorium will be of 225 cars while the one at GK-II will be able to accommodate 232 cars at a time. The estimated cost of Punjabi Bagh car parking will be `33.8 crore. For GK-II parking facility the cost is likely to remain around `52 crore,” said a senior SDMC official.

SDMC Standing Committee chairperson BK Oberoi said the proposal to construct these parking facilities will be sent to the House for formal approval before the implementation. He said the process of designing and tendering is expected to be completed in two months.

The officials have also been asked to submit a feasibility report to finalise the design of facilities soon, officials said. They said Punjabi Bagh crematorium is one of the largest crematoriums in the city so it caters to a larger area.

The crematorium is situated on the Ring Road along Club Road flyover and the existing parking facility is inadequate so many times long queues of vehicles can be seen outside the crematorium leading to traffic snarls.

With PTI inputs

