Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav: Delhi government plans exhibition on freedom fight

The event will mark the resumption of activities and programmes which the Delhi government has planned to organise throughout the year till August 2022.

Published: 06th August 2021 09:59 AM

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | ANI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As part of the 75-week-long 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence, Delhi Archives is planning an exhibition on the role and contribution of Delhi and its residents during the freedom struggle at Delhi Secretariat around August 15.

The event will mark the resumption of activities and programmes which the Delhi government has planned to organise throughout the year till August 2022.

Mounting concerns caused by the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in March had forced the government to stall all its programmes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence for an indefinite period. Senior government officials aware of the latest development said that several programmes were being discussed but Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is yet to take a final decision.  

"All proposals are in kept abeyance due to the pandemic. Though the situation has improved, no one can predict what may be the repercussions if public events are resumed. Intensive people’s movement may lead to rise in cases. If nothing is approved, we may hold an exhibition on the city’s contribution to the freedom struggle for a limited audience," said an official.        

According to the officials the exhibition at the secretariat is possible because the site has restricted entry. "Delhi Archives has a great collection of rare documents - orders, notifications, letters and photographs - related to the city's heritage and freedom movement activities, which may be placed for public viewing at the exhibition. The focus will be on renowned freedom fighters of Delhi. The event will tell what role the students or women in rural Delhi had played in the fight against the British," added the official.

As the COVID cases began to rise in the city, the government cancelled a special event scheduled in the last week of March in which families of prominent freedom fighters of Delhi were to be felicitated. 

As part of the 75-week-long celebrations, cultural functions, heritage walks and discussions were proposed at Qudsia Bagh, Kashmere Gate and their vicinity, where most of the incidents during the 1857 rebellion took place.

The programmes were to be held jointly by Delhi Tourism, the state archeology department, Delhi Archives, and the arts, culture & language department. The state government had also planned to illuminate all historic buildings related to the freedom movement in the national capital.

Collection of rare documents

Delhi Archives has a great collection of rare documents  such as government orders, notifications, letters and photographs related to the city’s heritage and freedom movement activities

