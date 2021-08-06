Delhi child rights' body sensitises welfare officials on protection of vulnerable kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) held a training programme for the new members of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) as well as District Child Protection Officers regarding various aspects of their work.

According to DCPCR, the training is focused on the Juvenile Justice Act, the POCSO Act and the dozens of Supreme Court and High Court judgments on the issues clarifying the gaps in the law. The additional duties on the JJBs will also be part of the two-day training programme, informed Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR.

The training also has components of management of Children Homes and rehabilitative measures for children in vulnerable situation.With the vision of a city free of violence against children, Rashmi Singh, director, WCD department, asked the district committees to rise to the occasion and assured unconditional support of her department.

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority, which is taking part in the training, also presented the importance and functioning of CWCs, to the new members of these units. The training has been organised in partnership with civil society organisations such as Counsel to Secure Justice and ‘Haq, Centre for Child Rights’. Delhi WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and retired Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur were the chief guests.

'More important to reach out in pandemic time'

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu stressed on the importance of child welfare committees during the time of Covid pandemic since many children have lost either or both their parents.