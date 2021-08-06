STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi child rights' body sensitises welfare officials on protection of vulnerable kids

According to DCPCR, the training is focused on the Juvenile Justice Act, the POCSO Act and the dozens of Supreme Court and High Court judgments on the issues clarifying the gaps in the law.

Published: 06th August 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) held a training programme for the new members of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) as well as District Child Protection Officers regarding various aspects of their work.

According to DCPCR, the training is focused on the Juvenile Justice Act, the POCSO Act and the dozens of Supreme Court and High Court judgments on the issues clarifying the gaps in the law.  The additional duties on the JJBs will also be part of the two-day training programme, informed Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR. 

The training also has components of management of Children Homes and rehabilitative measures for children in vulnerable situation.With the vision of a city free of violence against children, Rashmi Singh, director, WCD department, asked the district committees to rise to the occasion and assured unconditional support of her department. 

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority, which is taking part in the training, also presented the importance and functioning of CWCs, to the new members of these units. The training has been organised in partnership with civil society organisations such as Counsel to Secure Justice and ‘Haq, Centre for Child Rights’. Delhi WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and retired Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur were the chief guests.

'More important to reach out in pandemic time'

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu stressed on the importance of child welfare committees during the time of Covid pandemic since many children have lost either or both their parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child Welfare Committee Child rights DCPCR Juvenile Justice Boards Delhi State Legal Services Authority
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp