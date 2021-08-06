Delhi University to start physical classes for science students

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of almost one year, the Delhi University is going to open its gates for science students to attend regular classes and practical on physical mode from August 16. Officials said that undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) science courses, especially the final year ones, involve a lot of practical works which needs laboratory works.

The varsity has also called the teaching and non-teaching staffs of all colleges, departments and faculties to attend duties in their workplaces regularly with immediate effect. Officials said only 25 per cent of total students are enrolled in science courses.

"In March this year, the university was planning to start regular classes for final year science students but could not proceed further because of the second wave of the pandemic and imposition of lockdown in April. Now, with cases decreasing and the situation coming under control, we have decided to partially reopen colleges for science students," said a DU official.

The varsity will also open its hostels to accommodate outstation students. "Taking note of the decline in number of COVID cases, it has been decided that classes and practicals/project work in respect of PG and UG programmes in science stream in the university and affiliated colleges shall be continued in physical mode with effect from August 16, observing the protocols to prevent the spread COVID," said Registrar Vikas Gupta.

"Principal of college and provost of hostel shall ensure strict adherence to all COVID protocols and guidelines while providing accommodation to eligible outstation students," Gupta said. Further, online teaching and learning activities will continue for all other academic programmes as per academic calendar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUSU) opposed the idea of regular classes on physical mode claiming there would be crowding in classrooms and asking how students would return from their home in ten days.

"It is easy to write that all protocols should be followed but how to ensure that they are followed or in fact, can be followed. In both UG colleges and science departments, there is crowding in classrooms and labs. MSc Physics Department has more number of students than can be actually accommodated," said Abha Dev Habib, a DU teacher and Treasurer, DUTA.

Habib added, "The university has not cared to publish any report on how many students, teachers and karamcharis have been able to get themselves and their families vaccinated. The notification declares that Covid cases are decreasing even as there are reports which predict the third wave building up anytime now. The new letter has been issued in complete disregard of the interests of students, teachers and karamcharis."

Delhi University signs MoU with University of Ladakh

The Delhi University has signed an MoU with the University of Ladakh to encourage collaboration between the two varsities. The MoU was signed on Thursday by Professor P C Joshi, Acting Vice Chancellor, Delhi University and C Phunsog, Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh, which is one of the youngest universities in the country

St Stephen’s College starts admission process for UG courses

NEW DELHI: University’s St Stephen’s College commenced its admission process for various undergraduate courses on Thursday. The college has a separate application form and interested candidates have to register on the Delhi University portal and then complete the application process for the college. The last date for applications is August 31.

Like last year, the college will not be holding entrance tests due to the coronavirus pandemic while the interviews will be held online. "Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation, the interviews will be conducted online," the college prospectus read.

The interview has three components: 'Academic', 'Co-curricular' and 'General Awareness and Sense of Values'. The Delhi University holds merit-based admissions that are done on the basis of cut-offs. St Stephen’s college releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent weightage is given to online interviews.

Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between the written test and interview. There are six sections of the college's application form. In order to proceed to the next section, aspirants will have to move to the next section by clicking on the 'Save and Next' button at the end of each section.