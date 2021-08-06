HC asks Delhi government to take note of conditions in refugee camps

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court directed the city government to consider as representation the plea seeking basic facilities and durable living conditions for people living in refugee camps here.

It directed the authorities to decide the representation as per law and policy applicable to the facts. "This petition will be treated as a representation by the respondents. Why are you rushing to the court directly?" Chief Justice DN Patel said while hearing the PIL by founder of an NGO and four others who claimed to have 'fled from Pakistan' on account of 'ethnic discrimination'.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Gautam Jha submitted that the condition in which the refugees were living in the camps at Majnu ka Tila and Signature Bridge was appalling and heightened the risk of gender-based violence.

He argued that the Delhi government was obligated to provide the facilities to the camps and highlighted that in spite of a NHRC direction, no steps were taken. "It is the legal and moral responsibility of the government to take care of the minority people persecuted in Pakistan and all those who come to India to provide them durable solutions," he said.