STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority to set up panel to explore school reopening

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who chaired the DDMA meeting to review the pandemic situation and preparedness for the coming months, announced the decision to form the committee.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

School Students

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to set up a committee of experts, including officials from health and education departments, to explore the possibility of reopening schools in the national capital. The panel will finalise a standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening educational institutions.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, who chaired the DDMA meeting to review the pandemic situation and preparedness for the coming months, announced the decision to form the committee. "The health department was advised to take all necessary steps related to preparedness for any probable surge of infections. This includes augmenting hospital infrastructure and ensuring adequate availability of oxygen and drugs, besides ensuring timely conduct of sero survey and optimum utilisation of available genome sequencing capacity. Regarding the suggestion for opening schools and educational institutions, as advised by the experts it has been decided to set up a committee to finalise the SOP, evaluate the status of preparedness of schools, and vaccination of teachers and staff," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

Present in the meeting were Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Dr Randeep Guleria (director, AIIMS), Dr Vinod Kumar Paul (member, Niti Aayog), Dr Sujeet Singh (director, National Centre for Disease Control), Dr Balram Bhargava (director general, Indian Council of Medical Research) and senior government officials.

During the meeting, Sisodia said closure of schools, for over a year, has led to a major loss of learning and suggested their reopening.  The deputy CM informed the DDMA that 90 per cent of the eight lakh parents who attended Delhi government’s Parents-Teachers meetings conducted recently, want reopening of schools.

Health department to prepare for any surge

L-G Anil Baijal said the health department has been asked to take all necessary steps to face any surge in Covid cases. This includes augmenting hospital infrastructure and ensuring adequate oxygen and drugs

Government likely to undertake fresh sero survey

NEW DELHI:The city government is likely to undertake an advanced sero survey to determine the prevalence of coronavirus variants and identify susceptible pool among the residents. According to discussions held during a DDMA meeting on Friday, it was suggested that in view of the "comfortable situation" due to a drop in new COVID cases, an advanced sero survey should be undertaken.

"The survey will take into account extended epidemiological dimensions so as to identify susceptible pool and augment the genome sequencing efforts with an aim of prioritising vaccination," officials said.

The health department has been instructed in this regard, said an official. It was decided to undertake aggressive and targeted surveillance and testing in areas, locations and specific activities to ascertain and address any trends of concern as the next wave of coronavirus is being anticipated, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA Delhi schools reopening Anil Baijal
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp