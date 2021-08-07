'Delhi government's actions on New Excise Policy 2021 subject to outcome of pleas', says HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday said the actions taken by the Delhi government pursuant to its New Excise Policy 2021 will be subject to the outcome of petitions challenging the new regime.

The court refused to pass an interim order of stay on applications moved by Readymade Plaza India Pvt Ltd, a group of retail liquor vendors, and Anita Choudhary, a wholesale licensee, whose petitions against the new policy are pending adjudication.

"It (government action) will be subject to the writ petition," said Chief Justice Patel who clarified that the applications would be heard along with the main petitions. As counsel for a petitioner urged the court to record the statement in the order, the judge responded, "We will see. It is always subject (to court orders)."

The court said that hearing the application for stay would be as good as hearing the main challenge. While Readymade Plaza objected to the opening of bids under the new policy, Choudhary’s grievance was against government notification calling for applications for grant of licences.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Delhi government, argued that the petitioners could not be allowed to press for a fresh stay at each step.