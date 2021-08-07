Delhi’s Deshbhakti Curriculum approved by SCERT panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The governing council of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for Delhi schools on Friday. The curriculum will be implemented in all Delhi government schools from the current academic session which will start on August 15.

While presenting the 2021 Delhi Budget, Sisodia, who also holds the finance and education portfolios, had announced the introduction of 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' to "instill the spirit of patriotism and nationhood" among every children studying in Delhi government schools.

The new curriculum framework was presented by SCERT Director Rajanish Kumar Singh, based on the recommendations of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Committee.

The committee chaired by Renu Bhatia, principal, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyalaya, Moti Bagh and Sharda Kumari, former Principal, DIET RK Puram made its recommendations based on consultations with students, teachers, parents, educators, civil society organisations and extensive literature review, said officials.

Talking about the vision of the curriculum Sisodia said, “It is imperative that we bridge the gap between values and actions, and ensure that constitutional ideals of equality, fraternity and justice are practiced by children.”

Speaking about its connect with the National Education Policy 2020, chairperson of the committee said, "The curriculum aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the fundamental duties and constitutional values, bonding with one's country, and a conscious awareness of one's roles and responsibilities, as highlighted in the NEP."