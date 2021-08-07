Visitors to get glimpses of India's history in Delhi Assembly complex

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly is planning a major revamp of its complex and to turn the official building, which has a rich historical link to the British era, attractive to visitors as part of its plan to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Officials are working on a project to open the execution room where freedom fighters were hanged in the British rule. The execution area will be re-modelled for visitors. "We are trying to turn the Delhi Assembly into a tourist attraction. This is being done keeping in mind to commemorate 75 years of Independence. There is a lot of history associated with this building about which the general public is still not fully aware, so we plan to open the doors for tourists," said Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Initially, the Assembly is likely to be opened for visitors on August 15 and January 26. Entry will be free of cost and cultural programs will also be held on these days of national importance.

A documentary on the yesteryears when the building served as the central assembly of India and hosted first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as well as his photographs will be made to generate public awareness about the rich historical value associated with the building. In return, the officials feel, will revive the interest towards India's history.

As many rooms inside the Assembly, which were earlier used by ministers for day-to-day functioning, are now mostly lying vacant, Goel informed, that there is a plan to utilise them for cultural and historical purposes. The details are yet to be finalised, he added. Once a centre of governance, the Assembly gradually saw the entire functioning of the government shift to the Delhi Secretariat over the years.