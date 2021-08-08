STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

As COVID-19 cases drop, many principals, students feel Delhi schools should reopen

The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held to discuss whether schools in the capital should be reopened and an expert committee was formed to examine the issue, many principals and students felt that schools should be reopened as COVID-19 cases have dropped.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Pal Sharma, principal of ASVJ School, Daryaganj said, "Students are willing to come to school but their parents are against it as most of the students have not received COVID-19 vaccination".

He added," Parents and students should mentally prepare themselves as it has been almost a year. Students are taking online classes and things need to be normal now with precautions against COVID-19".

Pavitra, a class 11th student living in East Delhi's Priya Enclave said, "Schools should open now because we have been at home for a long time. Online classes become difficult to understand at times. So studying in class makes more sense."

Samyak a student in 8th standard also believes that schools should be opened now. "The continuous closure of schools is affecting our mental health. The result of this is that neither we are able to meet friends nor are we able to discuss anything. Not only students but parents also say that schools should be opened now, he added.

Earlier on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th.

With Covid-19 cases now dropping, Delhi has relaxed most restrictions on public movement and outdoor activities.

The national capital recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is a marked increase in the number of daily cases, as 44 cases were reported in the city on Friday.

The coronavirus death toll in the city has now risen to 25,066, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, five deaths were also reported, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.06 per cent, according to official figures.

On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

This was the fifth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus.

On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

Delhi reported 72 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

The infection rate, which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, had been hovering below 0.10 per cent-mark in the last several weeks.

But it reached to 0.10 per cent again on Saturday.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday had said the city government was preparing to set up 37,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in anticipation of the third wave of the pandemic, even as he emphasised that if the positivity rate reaches five per cent again then lockdown will be immediately imposed.

Addressing a virtual session hosted by Assocham India, the minister also said that the government was preparing to combat the pandemic's next wave, assuming a "worst-case scenario".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said the total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi has crossed the one-crore mark and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent have received at least one jab.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days.

The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway", while sounding a tone of caution."

Meanwhile, the DDMA recently announced further lifting of restrictions, in view of the improved coronavirus situation.

Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

A total of 73,681 tests, including 49,913 RT-PCR tests and 23,768 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Saturday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,36,695.

Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases rose to 565 on Saturday from 516 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 175 on Saturday from 170 a day before, while the number of containment zones dropped to 264 from 272 on Friday, the bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASVJ School Delhi Disaster Management Authority Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Delhi Unlock
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp