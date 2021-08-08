STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delta variant found in 80% samples sent for genome sequencing by Delhi govt in last 3 months

It was majorly behind the deadly second Covid wave that infected lakhs and killed thousands in the country.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Delhi on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the Delhi government in the last three months, according to official data.

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises Covid management policies for the capital, the health department shared that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been detected in 83.3 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi in July.

In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7 per cent and 88.6 per cent of the samples, respectively.

In April, it was found in 53.9 per cent of the samples.

The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far.

The Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) has been detected in 947 samples.

Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries.

It was majorly behind the deadly second Covid wave that infected lakhs and killed thousands in the country.

The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi delta variants coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp