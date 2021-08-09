Delhi Police intensify anti-sabotage checks, patrolling ahead of Independence Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police has beefed up security across the city.

As part of anti-terror measures, the police are carrying out intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second hand car dealers, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives.

Security has been also intensified at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the Delhi Police on Saturday received an e-mail which claimed two people, allegedly operatives of terror-outfit al Qaeda, were coming to India from Singapore to carry out multiple bombings in the country within one-three days, according to officials sources.

The information was passed on to the control room but after examination, the threat was termed ‘non-specific’ since a similar e-mail had been received in March, they said. However, the security remained tightened at the IGIA in view of Independence Day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday directed officials to draft the cooperation of street vendors, small shop keepers and auto drivers in a “big way” for them to act as “eyes and ears” against criminal designs.

“These common people on ground can be vigilant to act as our ‘force multipliers’ and form a part of our community policing to keep the city safe,” he had said. Officials said police said legal action have been initiated against those house owners who did not get the verification of their tenant or servant done.