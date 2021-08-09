STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DYT hits a new high, 60,000 influencers on board

In fact, Anand got her first paid gig from DYT, and now earns Rs 15,000-20,000 per month from the platform. Her follower count is now at 17.6k.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

East Delhi resident and brand executive Simran Anand, 24, had 1000 followers on Instagram before she joined hands with Do Your Thng (DYT) a platform that connects content creators with brands in 2020. She was with an e-commerce start-up back then, and DYT’s idea of providing content creation with monetary benefits enticed her to give it a try.

“I registered on the app. Here, brands put up cards, and you apply for the cards. If your profile gets approved by the brand, you get a notification,” says Anand. “If your content is not up to the guidelines, it might get rejected by the brand, but it doesn’t mean you are out of the campaign. They usually give feedback. And based on our DYT score, we earn money.”

DYT recently hit a new high bagging 60k influencers and content creators on board. Big influencers make up just 0.1% of total social media users, but Do Your Thng works to give brands access to the 99.9% micro and nano influencers, notes Founder Ankit Agarwal. “Our USP is technology and skill. If a brand wants to run a campaign, they can’t assess 500 influencers at a time manually.

That’s where we come in. Using our strong AI base, we match and connect influencers depending upon the brand ethos. So, if Nike endorses running, morning, workout and Just Do it, we can match Nike with people who might have not mentioned it in their posts, but have spoken about a topic that Nike stands for,” says Agarwal.

DYT has also forged connections with diverse social media platforms to give them information about content creators. “Then we do our own analysis, and segregate them into several buckets, and match them with the right brands. What makes us different is that we are creator-first, not brandfirst,” he adds.

