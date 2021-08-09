STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Mini colours’ showing in Delhi

“I wanted to hold this show in Delhi since long, and pandemic gave us this opportunity,” says curator Sunil Chauhan, who owns Artland Gallery, and has organised this show since 2005.

Showcased at Colours.

By Express News Service

Colours, the popular art show from Mumbai is showing in Delhi. Organised by Mumbai’s Artland Gallery, the show has 35 works by 25 artists young, contemporary and veteran from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, in different media, and genres.

“I wanted to hold this show in Delhi since long, and pandemic gave us this opportunity,” says curator Sunil Chauhan, who owns Artland Gallery, and has organised this show since 2005. “Compared to the scale of the show in Mumbai, the Delhi edition is very small. It’s a ‘Mini Colours’. Nevertheless, we have made a start. The idea is to give space to newcomers to exhibit with the veteran artists,” says Chauhan, adding that this edition worked as a launchpad for Balu Chaudhary (excellent for his abstract works).

Paintings by artists Sachin Sagare

“Just looking at art can uplift your spirits, and considering the current situation, it is important people get a hold of their life,” says participating artist Nawal Kishore who, through his works, tries to bring awareness that neglecting nature has had a huge impact on humanity. “I have tried to show that it is not the material things that add value to life, but the tranquillity of Mother Nature,” he says.

Colours includes works of Suhas Roy, Naina Kanodia, Gurcharan Singh, Vinod Sharma, John Douglas, Vijender Sharma, Mohan Singh, Subroto Gangopadhyay, Dharmendra Rathore, Anand Panchal, Neena Singh, Naveena Ganjoo, Niladri Paul and Ajay Kumar Samir among others.

“The show is also available online, but physical shows are very important, not only for the artists but also for the people,” signs off Chauhan.

