Alleged rape and murder of minor girl: AAP MP Sanjay Singh raises law and order issues in Delhi

The nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:11 AM

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi during the Zero Hour. Singh in his notice also raised the issue of law and order situation in the national capital.

“What kind of law and order situation is this in the national capital, where a child is raped and murdered brutally and even before her parents got to know, the nine-year-old was cremated. The family of the deceased should get justice. The Centre and police should be held accountable in this matter,” he said.

The nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi.

Police registered a case against the accused on the basis of the statement of the minor’s mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent.

The accused have been booked under sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on August 5, had asked the District Magistrate to submit an action taken report in the case within 48 hours.

Centre & police equally responsible: Singh

What kind of law and order situation is this in the national capital, where a child is raped and murdered brutally and even before her parents got to know, the nine-year-old was burnt.

The family of the deceased should get justice. The government and police should be held accountable.

