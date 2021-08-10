STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Independence Day celebrations get a ‘running start’ in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the event signified that even though India is turning 75, the hearts and spirits of its people are still young and full of energy.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrives to flag off ‘Run For India @75’. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government on Monday kicked off celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence with a ceremonial run attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He said the event signified that even though India is turning 75, the hearts and spirits of its people are still young and full of energy.

Sisodia heralded the celebrations hosted by the Delhi government to mark the platinum jubilee of the country’s Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.‘Run For India@75’, the spot-run event was held on a 3-km stretch from the Delhi Secretariat to Rajghat, the final resting place of Mahatma Gandhi.

About 200 employees and officers of the Secretariat, who were grouped in batches of 10-15 persons, participated in the run, officials said.

The event also aimed to raise the spirit of patriotism and consciousness for health and fitness. The run was flagged off by Sisodia.

As India enters the 75th year of its freedom, the Delhi government is stepping up with the ‘Delhi Celebrates Freedom@75’ celebrations and the city will be filled with the spirit of patriotism and colours of freedom.

This spot-run was a part of the same, the officials said.

“We are all entering into the 75th year of Independence and to celebrate the occasion, we are all gathered for it,” the deputy CM said.

“I can see how the faces of our officers and colleagues present here are lit up with joy,” he added.

“On the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, I congratulate everyone as we celebrate our freedom. I hope that we all can together fill our motherland with a spirit of joy, and happiness and keep working for the welfare of each and every person in the country,” Sisodia said.

200 goveernment staff run for 3 km

‘Run For India@75’, the spot-run event was held on a 3-km stretch from the Delhi Secretariat to Rajghat. About 200 employees and officers of the Secretariat participated.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Run For India@75 Independence Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp