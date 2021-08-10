STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 52 fresh Covid cases, one new death; positivity rate at 0.08 per cent

Forty-five patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,11,280.

Published: 10th August 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary gets the first dose of COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi

A beneficiary gets the first dose of COVID-19 jab at a vaccination centre in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality on Tuesday, with the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

Forty-five patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,11,280.

Delhi had reported 39 Covid cases and one fatality on Monday, while the number of active cases in the city dropped below 500 for the first time since April last year.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,852.

The death toll now stands at 25,068.

At present, there are 504 active cases in the national capital, up from 498 the previous day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Delhi
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp