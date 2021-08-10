Delhi University receives more than 1.69 lakh UG applications in one week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has received 1,69,625 applications for admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes within one week of the varsity’s online admissions portal going live.

The registration process for various UG courses started on August 2 and will continue till August 31.

However, the applications received in the one week this year is fewer compared to the figure in corresponding period last year.

Last year, 1,93,780 aspirants had registered for UG courses within one week. The total number of UG seats is 70,000.

“The results are yet to be declared for thousands of other students and it has been just a week. So, the registrations will increase as the last date for application comes closer. Also, many students usually fill forms through cyber cafes or go to nearby college helpline centres but this year due to lockdown, students may find it difficult to apply. To help the students clear their doubts, the varsity and colleges are conducting webinars,” said a university official.