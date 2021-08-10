More centres to come up in Delhi for vaccinating pregnant women against COVID

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to expand its vaccination programme for pregnant and lactating women in the national capital, by providing vaccines at health facility sites women visit for regular antenatal care (ANC) and postnatal care (PNC) check-ups.

“In order to enhance coverage of vulnerable cohort of pregnant and lactating women, it is directed that their Covid-19 vaccination may be done at the health facility where they report for regular ANC/PNC check-ups, on designated days of a week,” read the order issued by the health department of the state government.

As per the government, since these centres already serve as Cold Chain Points for vaccination, pregnant and lactating women can be vaccinated there.

“The Medical Officer and the vaccinator are already present in the health facility along with the vaccines, as these centres also serve as Cold Chain Points. Vaccination shall be done through Co-WIN portal in walk-in mode. Training of vaccinators for these sessions on Co-WIN must be ensured. All efforts must be made to keep vaccine wastage to the minimum,” the order read.

“The CDMOs and DIOs are requested to issue necessary instructions to the concerned in this regard for immediate operationalisation. This is issued with prior approval of competent authority,” it stated.