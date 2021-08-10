Retired army man undergoes robotic-assisted knee surgery in Delhi hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A retired army person got a new lease of life after undergoing a robotic-assisted kneecap joint replacement surgery.

Aakash Healthcare, the hospital where the surgery was conducted, claimed it to be “north India’s first robotic-assisted kneecap joint replacement surgery.”

The surgery took place on July 27, giving relief to Rohtas Singh.

According to doctors, the 58-year-old patient from Haryana had been suffering from acute knee pain for five years.

Singh, who was a subedar in the Indian Army, was referred to the hospital from Haryana’s Bhiwani, hospital authorities said.

The robotic patellofemoral joint replacement surgery accurately cuts the knee bones and prepares the joints for securing the new implant very precisely.

Robotics in knee surgery is a recent advancement, although it is a well-known and established method of treatment for various gastrointestinal, urology and oncological procedures, doctors said.

This surgery is unique not only because it helps the patient retain most of his natural knee and enables him to walk within two hours of the operation.

It also required insertion of a smaller implant which reduced the surgical time by 30 minutes, doctors further said.