Delhi CM orders completion of projects in unauthorised colonies on time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed officials to complete the ongoing construction of roads in unauthorised colonies within the stipulated time and maintain the quality of work. Chairing a review meeting, the CM said funds would be provided, as required, by the finance department but the speed and quality of developmental works must be maintained.

In the meeting, officials explained the status of various projects of their departments and gave presentations with specific details of projects in each assembly constituency. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and officials from Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has 784 unauthorised colonies in 47 assembly constituencies under its purview. The progress of roads and drains being built/repaired by the Department was also discussed in the meeting. The department has completed 459 projects whereas 278 are under-construction, including 18,340 roads totalling 1,845.73 km being built.

The DSIIDC is involved in constructing roads and rainwater drains in unauthorised colonies as well. Development works in 172 out of 352 colonies have been completed and 69 works are in progress.

In 2016, DSIIDC was authorised by the government to carry out development work in all 1,797 unauthorised colonies. But, in 2017-2018, the government transferred the responsibility of carrying out development work in most of the assembly constituencies to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. The DSIIDC is carrying out works only in 11 constituencies — Chhatarpur, Deoli, Bijwasan, Karawal Nagar, Dwarka, Palam, Janakpuri, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Rohini and Delhi Cantonment.

Status update

I&FC Dept said 441 works have been completed while 153 are in their final stages. DSIIDC has completed development works in 172 out of 352 colonies while 69 are in progress.