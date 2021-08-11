‘Emotional well-being of schoolkids also matter’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with principals to get their feedback ahead of the reopening of schools.

Sisodia asserted that they have not only to bridge the learning gap but also cater to social-emotional well-being when children return to schools. In this regard, the principals were advised to strictly follow the SOP issued by the Directorate of Education for ensuring safety of students, teachers and other school staff.

“During parent-teacher meetings, most of the parents agreed that schools should reopen because, in the last 1.5 years, there has been a lot of loss in the education of children,” said Sisodia who also holds the portfolio of education. “We have to bridge the loss of learning as well as cater to the mental and socio-emotional well-being of children. Children and teachers have gone through a harrowing phase of COVID. We need to get them out of that phase.”

Some of the suggestions put forth by the principals include a professional counsellor for counselling students and allotting the first week for teachers to reconnect with children. Later, Sisodia tweeted about his session with principals of South East district. The DDMA on August 8 allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from Monday for work related to admission and practical activities for the board exams.