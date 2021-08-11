STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Emotional well-being of schoolkids also matter’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with principals to get their feedback ahead of the reopening of schools.

Published: 11th August 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with school principals on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday interacted with principals to get their feedback ahead of the reopening of schools.

Sisodia asserted that they have not only to bridge the learning gap but also cater to social-emotional well-being when children return to schools. In this regard, the principals were advised to strictly follow the SOP issued by the Directorate of Education for ensuring safety of students, teachers and other school staff.

“During parent-teacher meetings, most of the parents agreed that schools should reopen because, in the last 1.5 years, there has been a lot of loss in the education of children,” said Sisodia who also holds the portfolio of education. “We have to bridge the loss of learning as well as cater to the mental and socio-emotional well-being of children. Children and teachers have gone through a harrowing phase of COVID. We need to get them out of that phase.”

Some of the suggestions put forth by the principals include  a professional counsellor for counselling students and allotting the first week for teachers to reconnect with children. Later, Sisodia tweeted about his session with principals of South East district. The DDMA on August 8 allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from Monday for work related to admission and practical activities for the board exams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Schoolkids mental health Children mental health lockdown Delhi students
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp