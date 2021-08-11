'Humiliated and harassed': Miffed hospital says no to Delhi government health scheme

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After no response for the past five months regarding an approval for enlisting to a Delhi government scheme, a private hospital has decided to withdraw its request in protest of the ‘humiliation’ by officials.

Dr Pankaj Solanki, managing director of Rohini based Dharamveer Solanki Multi-speciality hospital, alleged of being humiliated/harassed by authorities at the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi health department.

The health official overseeing the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme was not available for response despite several efforts by this daily. Dr Solanki claimed that the officials have kept the approval form of the DAK scheme pending for over five months.

“I have put up a complaint at the PGMS portal as well. The first step was cleared and my application was forwarded to another official dealing with this health scheme. The last time I went, the clerk said that my application was not even touched. My hospital qualifies for the empanelment procedure and it hardly takes a week for approval. Those who applied after me got empanelled under the scheme,” he said.

The MD had applied for empanelment for the DAK scheme on March 3. Since then, he claimed to have visited the DGHS office seven times but no progress happened regarding the application.

Tired of the delay, Dr Solanki said he decided to withdraw the application.

“One of the senior officials did listen to my issue but didn’t provide any clarification.”

“I have been humiliated and harassed... The CM is trying to pitch the benefit of this scheme to each and every citizen of Delhi but because of incompetency (of officials), I have decided not to be part of this scheme, thus withdrawing my application,” his letter read.

The DAK scheme funds health costs of Delhi residents who avail treatment at private hospitals if the state-run facilities are unable to provide appointments within a time period.