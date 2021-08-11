Students and activists protest against hate slogans, detained

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students from Delhi University, JNU and Jamia, social activist from various orgnaisations, and Left students’ outfits such as All India Association of Student Association (AISA) and Student Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest over the communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The protesters carried banners and posters with slogans like ‘zero tolerance against hate mongers’, ‘arrest Sanghis who are trying to create communal disharmony’, and ‘protest against attempt to spread communal violence’.

Shoukat Ali, a social activist, said, “If Muslims protest against CAA, they put us in jail and torture the innocents in custody. They slap UAPA and sedition charges on us. But now, the police are not taking any action against the people who are threatening to kill Muslims. Strict action should be taken and bail should not be given to them.”

“We will not tolerate hatred against Muslims anymore. Had such provocative speeches been made by a Muslim, the police, RSS and BJP would have taken strict action. No bail should be given to the arrested people,” said Atiq Ahmad.

“It is very sad to see people raising such inflammatory and Islamophobic slogans. We feel unsafe in our own land,” said another protester. Delhi Police detained the protestors and took them to Mandir Marg police station. “Section 188 and 51A of DDMA Act have been implemented due to Covid 19. Permission wasn’t given to conduct the protest due to Covid guidelines,” said a police officer.

The AISA said, “Delhi Police has detained AISA activists and others who gathered to protest against the hate-mongering by BJP-RSS. Whilst their hate mongering was allowed to continue, the protest against communal bigotry was abrupted by Delhi Police.”