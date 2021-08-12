STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi needs child-friendly master plan, says DCPCR

The DCPCR has also asked the DDA to make plans such that all new office spaces provide amenities like creche and feeding rooms.  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sent a number of suggestions to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the Master Plan of Delhi 2041. To make the city more child-friendly, DCPCR has made suggestions ranging from earmarking more spaces for children and setting up more creches to help working women to reconsidering land norms for educational institutes and setting up diaper changing stations in men’s toilets.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson of the child rights body, said there is a requirement for planning from now about the future because the “existing efforts by the government to ensure implementation of child rights are hampered by non-availability of land.” One of the suggestions is for earmarking 30 per cent of the area in each planning zone for children-related activity wherein key infrastructure projects such as school, college, anganwadi, childcare institution or park may be allowed.

The DCPCR has also asked the DDA to make plans such that all new office spaces provide amenities like creche and feeding rooms.  To make parenting easier, the DCPCR pointed at the possibility of carrying the newborn in a stroller. As the city is not accessible for strollers, parents carry their newborn in their arms. Parenting is hard and our infrastructure must make it easier. At present, around 30 per cent of Delhi’s population comprises children in the age group of 0-18 and the overall population of Delhi is expected to grow to about 3.9 crore.

