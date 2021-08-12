Blaze erupts in cloth shop at Delhi's Nehru Place

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place on Thursday. No casualty has been reported so far, officials said.

A call about the fire was received at 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a fire on the first floor of building no 51-52, Gedore House, Nehru Place.

Police reached spot while fire tenders controlled the blaze that broke out in a cloth shop-cum-office, police said. Nearby shops and upper stories of the buildings were evacuated. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit.