New route for public transport in Delhi

The starting or termination point of Phat-Phat Sewa and Maxi cab services was on the HC Sen Marg near Phuwwara (fountain) Chowk.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk

A view of the Chandini Chowk in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department has restricted the movement of public transport such as Phat-Phat Sewa, Maxi cab and e-rickshaw on the roads in the vicinity of Chandni Chowk main road, which is now closed for traffic from 9 am to 9 pm. 

The decision to regulate the transit services has been taken to decongest the stretches linking Chandni Chowk with Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Sunheri Masjid and Khari Baoli-Lahori Gate. The department has fixed an eight-kilometre route — Nishad Raj Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Naya Bazaar, Lahori Gate Chowk, Khari Baoli Marg and Church Mission Road — for the operation of public transport. 

Officials associated with the development said that as per approved plan, the Phat-Phat Sewa, Maxi cabs, e-rickshaws or any other environmental-friendly public transport would only be allowed to move in the fixed corridor or they would be liable to face action.

“A meeting was held to discuss a decongestion plan for the Shahjahanabad area under the chairmanship of JCP of the Delhi Traffic Police in which it was decided to restrict traffic movement in the area. A route was suggested for public transport starting from Sunheri Masjid to Khari Baoli via Old Delhi Railway Station, Lahori Gate and back to Sunheri Masjid. The route has been approved and now the public transport will be allowed only on this route. Non-compliance will attract penalty,” said an official.    

The starting or termination point of Phat-Phat Sewa and Maxi cab services was on the HC Sen Marg near Phuwwara (fountain) Chowk. The site also served as a DTC terminal. This sometimes lead to traffic snarls on the road. The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) is also working on a detailed traffic plan to decongest the entire Walled City.   

