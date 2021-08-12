Now, online module for DDA flat alterations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its ease-of-doingbusiness (EoDB) initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday launched an online module for additions or alterations in existing DDA flats.The civic body has developed another online module for revalidation of permits related to all types of building construction. As per the circular, the architect or applicant will have to fill up a common application form and upload requisite documents, after which building permit will be issued according to the addition and alteration policy notified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“As per the prevailing procedure, compounding charges of the existing structure beyond sanction, but within permissible limits, are to be worked out by the architect and shall be uploaded at the time of submission of online application… To have uniformity in the process of online sanction of building plan, this may be applicable in the entire three municipal corporations,” says the circular.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said decisions to introduce online modules were taken to provide relief to residents and this will be applicable on all DDA flats and properties under the three corporations. “There will be no face-to-face interaction with municipal officials or staff. With the beginning of the new arrangement, no one will make rounds to the offices of civic bodies to get permission for addition and alteration in DDA flats,” he said.In case of technical issues or grievances, an applicant may communicate through email. The email for all such communication is mcd-ithelpdesk@mcd.nic.in.

Suryan said the SDMC, being the nodal agency for EODB, has been simplifying and strengthening the process of procuring permits related to building construction. “Under the online module, the process of approval of building permits related to construction will be more simple and transparent. The architect or applicant shall upload all requisite documents.”