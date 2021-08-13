STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DCW seeks report over sexual assault of six-year-old girl in east Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal lamented that there is no discussion on women’s safety in the country after the incident which happened in Trilokpuri. 

Published: 13th August 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to city police seeking an action-taken report in the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in east Delhi. The panel said it has been informed that the girl was kidnapped and raped on August 11 when she was playing outside her house. The child was bleeding and has been referred to the AIIMS hospital, it said on Thursday. “This is a very serious matter,” it said.

The panel sought a copy of FIR registered in the case, details of accused arrested and a detailed action taken report by August 16. DCW chief Swati Maliwal lamented that there is no discussion on women’s safety in the country after the incident which happened in Trilokpuri. 

The minor was sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighbourhood in Trilokpuri on Wednesday, police had said. The accused has been arrested in the case, they had said. “A six-year-old innocent girl was raped by a predator in Mayur Vihar area.  Our team is present with the girl since yesterday. The police have now arrested the accused. For how long will minor girls continue to be victims of brutality? Why is there no discussion on women’s safety in the country?” Maliwal said in a tweet.

The Mayur Vihar incident took place days after a Scheduled Caste girl was allegedly raped and killed in southwest Delhi’s Old Nangal area. Meanwhile, in a significant development, a POCSO court in the city on Thursday  ordered Rs 2.5 lakh interim compensation to the family of the deceased girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCW Delhi minor rape sexual assault Delhi Police
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp