DSEU plans pan-India event to select team for ‘Olympics of Skills’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The newly launched Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will organise a skill competition in the city and train the winning candidates for the World Skills Competition, popularly known as the ‘Olympics of Skills’ to be held at Shanghai in 2022. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the ‘India Skills Competition’ will be held this year, with state and national-level competitions.

Individuals from over 20 states will be participating and the winning team will represent India in Shanghai. “For the first time in Delhi, a skill competition will be taking place and DSEU will be organising this,” said the deputy chief minister.

According to officials, students will participate first in the state-level competition and the selected candidates will participate in the national- level competition. The winning students will be sent to the Shanghai event. The selected candidates for will be trained by the DSEU.

“DSEU will play a central role in ensuring that students from Delhi and across the country have a space to learn, upskill and employ their skills,” said Sisodia who is also holds the education portfolio in Delhi cabinet. The varsity will be hosting 33 skills ranging from plumbing and heating to cloud computing and mechatronics.

The state-level competition in Delhi has so far received more than 5,000 registrations, said officials.There will be a two-tier selection process. Based on the first-round score, six candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects.

Finally, two candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent Delhi in the regional rounds, said officials.The online screening will be held on August 13 and the physical qualifying rounds will be held between August 16 and 30.