STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DSEU plans pan-India event to select team for ‘Olympics of Skills’ 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the ‘India Skills Competition’ will be held this year, with state and national-level competitions. 

Published: 13th August 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The newly launched Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will organise a skill competition in the city and train the winning candidates for the World Skills Competition, popularly known as the ‘Olympics of Skills’ to be held at Shanghai in 2022. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the ‘India Skills Competition’ will be held this year, with state and national-level competitions. 

Individuals from over 20 states will be participating and the winning team will represent India in Shanghai.  “For the first time in Delhi, a skill competition will be taking place and DSEU will be organising this,” said the deputy chief minister.

According to officials, students will participate first in the state-level competition and the selected candidates will participate in the national- level competition. The winning students will be sent to the Shanghai event. The selected candidates for will be trained by the DSEU. 

“DSEU will play a central role in ensuring that students from Delhi and across the country have a space to learn, upskill and employ their skills,” said Sisodia who is also holds the education portfolio in  Delhi cabinet. The varsity will be hosting 33 skills ranging from plumbing and heating to cloud computing and mechatronics. 

The state-level competition in Delhi has so far received more than 5,000 registrations, said officials.There will be a two-tier selection process. Based on the first-round score, six candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects.

Finally, two candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent Delhi in the regional rounds, said officials.The online screening will be held on August 13 and the physical qualifying rounds will be held between August 16 and 30. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University DSEU World Skills Competition Olympics of Skills Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp