Delhi govt schools told to fill up primary-level vacant seats

Priority will be given to applicants who have applied for admission on transfer from Sarvodya Vidyalayas.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

School students Delhi school students

Image if students used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To fill the vacant seats in entry level and primary classes, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all the government and Sarvodya Vidyalaya schools in the city to admit students against vacant seats, if any, in pre-primary and primary classes on first-come first-serve basis from August 16.

The maximum capacity of a pre-primary/primary section is 40 students. Priority will be given to applicants who have applied for admission on transfer from Sarvodya Vidyalayas. Also, students living at a distance of 3km from the school are eligible to apply.

“The status of vacant seats in pre-primary/primary classes is to be displayed at prominent places in the school i.e. School main gate, outside principal’s office, help desk, notice board etc. The information regarding vacant seats should be disseminated to the public through SMC members for wide publicity,” said the DoE in a circular. 

Besides, the DoE said the seats of students placed under long absence for the current session till the student is admitted in another school will not be considered vacant. However, the seats of students absent for a long time and who are not traceable or admitted in another school will be considered vacant. 

 The DoE further directed the schools to re-admit students who have been placed under long absence. The schools have also been asked to give admission to students especially migrants and orphans, and from marginalised sections. 

Comments

