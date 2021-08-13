STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pregnant, lactating women to get COVID-19 vaccine at their check-up facilities in Delhi

This means that lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

Published: 13th August 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pregnant and lactating women will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinics where they go for their ante-natal and post-natal check-ups, according to an official order issued by the Delhi government.

This means that lactating women will be able to get themselves vaccinated at the sites where they go for routine immunisation of their children.

"In order to enhance coverage of vulnerable cohort of pregnant and lactating women, it is directed that their COVID-19 Vaccination may be done at the health facility site where they report for their regular ANC/PNC check-up, on the designated days of the week," the order said.

The medical officer and the vaccinator are already present in the health facility along with the vaccines, as these centres also serve as cold chain points, it said.

ALSO READ | Over three lakh pregnant women given first dose of COVID-vaccine: Govt

"Vaccination shall be done through Co-WIN portal in walk-in mode. Training of vaccinator for conduct of these sessions on Co-WIN must be ensured. All efforts must be made to keep the vaccine wastage to the minimum," the order said.

Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Chairman Anurag Kundu said lactating women would have to face issues since they would have to step out for the vaccination of their children and then again step out for their own vaccination and also face the hassle of registering on Co-WIN portal.

"Based on @DCPCR's recommendations, the Delhi Govt's Health Department has issued orders allowing lactating mothers to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19 at the centres (& the same day) meant for children's routine immunisation.

They no longer need to make separate visits now," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid vaccination Delhi covid cases covid vaccines for pregnant people
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp