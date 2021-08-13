STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief: No corona death for second day in a row in Delhi

As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — were 3,37,670 and 5,76,490 doses, respectively. 

Published: 13th August 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

People line up for vaccination at a government centre on Thursday | pTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data.

This is the eight time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. 

The national capital’s stock of vaccine will only last for eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.  As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield — were 3,37,670 and 5,76,490 doses, respectively. 

The bulletin noted that 48,260 doses of Covaxin and 3,29,390 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Wednesday. In all, the Delhi government has received 1,07,98,960 doses of vaccine to date, out of which, 27,33,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield.

Court dismisses plea seeking NIA probe 
New Delhi: A court dismissed a plea by Dr Jagdish Prasad, former Director General of Health and Services seeking a probe into the alleged origin of the Covid-19 virus from China and its spread thereafter. Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh rejected the application saying that a bare reading of the complaint reflected that the plea was based upon media reports, opinions, conjectures, surmises, probabilities and possibilities. 

