Two wanted criminals shot dead in Khajuri Khas, weapons seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two wanted criminals were killed in a police encounter in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police said on Thursday. The Station House Officer of Khajuri Khas police station received information about the presence of wanted criminals in Shri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas area.

The two men — Amir Khan and Ramjan — were hiding inside a room on the second floor of a building in Shri Ram Colony, Sanjay Kumar Sain Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) said. “A joint operation was conducted by teams of Khajuri Khas and Begumpur police stations. When our teams reached the spot, they asked the men to open the door but instead they threatened them,” he said.

Amir Khan

Sain said the police asked them to surrender but they did not pay heed to their repeated requests and opened fire on the policemen. “The police teams managed to break the door using a hammer and barged into the room where the accused were hiding,” the police said. “The accused fired indiscriminately from inside and the police retaliated in self defence.” The police teams, along with forensic experts, collected evidence from the spot, they said, adding that firearms were also confiscated.

Assaulted over a bill payment

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man died on Thursday after allegedly being assaulted over an issue of bill payment at a roadside eatery in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area. According to the police, the deceased, Dilip, used to work at the eatery. They said he got into an argument with an e-rickshaw driver who was heading out after having a meal on Wednesday. As the customer was leaving, Dilip asked him to pay his bill, to which he said that payment was already done. The victim, however, kept asking for the bill amount. In the commotion, Dilip was punched in the stomach and died, the officer said.