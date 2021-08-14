Delhi-based artist uses revelations to detail his works

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

"I have been seeing his face in my dreams since childhood. Growing up in a Punjabi family, I was not aware of this form of Krishna. But after speaking to our family priest, I got to know I have a deep personal connection with Shri Nathji, a manifestation of Krishna," explains artist Jai Khanna, about his eternal muse that had led him to Mount Kailash to Nathdwara in Rajasthan, much closer to his native city, Delhi.

"As I grew older, I realised that I somehow have a deep connection with him, and that is how I approach my art." Dreams aside, Khanna is holding his first physical exhibition since 2019, titled 'The Dreams of My Divine'.

This 15-piece exhibition is a depiction of festivals and events as both represented and enjoyed by Shri Nathji where every artwork is a "revelation of the supreme in his many forms and fervors" as would appear in Khanna’s dreams.

Khanna says he does not particularly like to do digital exhibitions. "It is the nature of this art form [Nathdwara paintings], which is considered a darshan for many. It needs to be seen in person. I held a small digital exhibition in 2020, but it was when the pandemic situation was really bad. I am happy to finally come back to a physical space with this show."

The artist is also keen in attempting to paint the other gods in the Hindu pantheon. "I also feel close to Shiva, and I plan to do an exhibition on his life hopefully soon." This connection was strengthened when Khanna went to Mount Kailash, as part of a group guided by Sadhguru.

While some of the works appear to be a contemporary take on this traditional art form, Khanna says he does not get into the academic definitions but just paints from his heart. "Because Shri Nathji has occupied my dreams for so long, I have so many different ways to paint him. One of my paintings from this show deals with an avatar of Krishna himself dreaming and how elements change and evolve around him as he dreams," he said. It is that surrealism Khanna hopes to capture in all his works.