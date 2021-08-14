STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-based artist uses revelations to detail his works

This 15-piece exhibition is a depiction of festivals and events as both represented and enjoyed by Shri Nathji where every artwork is a 'revelation of the supreme in his many forms and fervors'.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Two paintings by Jai Khanna that appeared as visions to him in his dreams

Two paintings by Jai Khanna that appeared as visions to him in his dreams. (Photo| EPS)

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

"I have been seeing his face in my dreams since childhood. Growing up in a Punjabi family, I was not aware of this form of Krishna. But after speaking to our family priest, I got to know I have a deep personal connection with Shri Nathji, a manifestation of Krishna," explains artist Jai Khanna, about his eternal muse that had led him to Mount Kailash to Nathdwara in Rajasthan, much closer to his native city, Delhi.

"As I grew older, I realised that I somehow have a deep connection with him, and that is how I approach my art." Dreams aside, Khanna is holding his first physical exhibition since 2019, titled 'The Dreams of My Divine'.

This 15-piece exhibition is a depiction of festivals and events as both represented and enjoyed by Shri Nathji where every artwork is a "revelation of the supreme in his many forms and fervors" as would appear in Khanna’s dreams. 

Khanna says he does not particularly like to do digital exhibitions. "It is the nature of this art form [Nathdwara paintings], which is considered a darshan for many. It needs to be seen in person. I held a small digital exhibition in 2020, but it was when the pandemic situation was really bad. I am happy to finally come back to a physical space with this show."

The artist is also keen in attempting to paint the other gods in the Hindu pantheon. "I also feel close to Shiva, and I plan to do an exhibition on his life hopefully soon." This connection was strengthened when Khanna went to Mount Kailash, as part of a group guided by Sadhguru. 

While some of the works appear to be a contemporary take on this traditional art form, Khanna says he does not get into the academic definitions but just paints from his heart. "Because Shri Nathji has occupied my dreams for so long, I have so many different ways to paint him. One of my paintings from this show deals with an avatar of Krishna himself dreaming and how elements change and evolve around him as he dreams," he said. It is that surrealism Khanna hopes to capture in all his works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Khanna Dreams of My Divine Nathdwara paintings
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp