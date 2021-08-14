STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Two labourers die, one seriously hurt after crane collapses in US Embassy

Police said they received a PCR call at around 1:44 pm at Chankyapuri Police Station regarding three persons injured at a construction site inside the US embassy.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

US Embassy in New Delhi

US Embassy in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two labourers were killed and one worker was seriously injured on Friday after a crane collapsed on them at a construction site inside the American Embassy here. The deceased have been identified as Kanchan (32) and Babu Lal (32). Another worker, Mukesh (33), is hospitalised with critical injuries. The three are residents of Dausa, Rajasthan, said the police. 

Police said they received a PCR call at around 1:44 pm at Chanakyapuri Police Station regarding three persons injured at a construction site inside the US embassy. According to police, a part of the building inside the embassy was undergoing construction when a portion of the crane collapsed on the three men working there.

"On reaching the spot, the injured workers were taken to nearby Primus Hospital where Kanchan was declared brought dead. Babulal and Mukesh were seriously injured and admitted to ICU, but the former succumbed in the evening," said the police. 

Mukesh is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the police adding none of them are related. "An FIR is being registered under sections 288/337/304A (death caused due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code and further investigation shall be carried out," said the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Embassy US Embassy mishap Crane mishap American Embassy
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp