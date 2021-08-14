Delhi: Two labourers die, one seriously hurt after crane collapses in US Embassy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two labourers were killed and one worker was seriously injured on Friday after a crane collapsed on them at a construction site inside the American Embassy here. The deceased have been identified as Kanchan (32) and Babu Lal (32). Another worker, Mukesh (33), is hospitalised with critical injuries. The three are residents of Dausa, Rajasthan, said the police.

Police said they received a PCR call at around 1:44 pm at Chanakyapuri Police Station regarding three persons injured at a construction site inside the US embassy. According to police, a part of the building inside the embassy was undergoing construction when a portion of the crane collapsed on the three men working there.

"On reaching the spot, the injured workers were taken to nearby Primus Hospital where Kanchan was declared brought dead. Babulal and Mukesh were seriously injured and admitted to ICU, but the former succumbed in the evening," said the police.

Mukesh is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the police adding none of them are related. "An FIR is being registered under sections 288/337/304A (death caused due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code and further investigation shall be carried out," said the police.