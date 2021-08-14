STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Independence Day: Multi-layered security put in place at Delhi's Red Fort

The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings have been placed around the Mughal-era fort.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Independence Day

Indian national flag flutters atop the historic Red Fort on the eve of Independence Day in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort. The Prime Minister will be addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day from the Red Fort.

The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings have been placed around the Mughal-era fort. Adherence to social distancing norms will be a must due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport. India's Olympic contingent will also be present as special guests on August 15.

Over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round the clock through two-police control rooms situated in and around the Red Fort area, police said. 

There will be around 5,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will adhere to social distancing norms, they said. The Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti for the first time at the main gate of the monument for security reasons. 

The containers have been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort. Over 70 police vehicles  including PCR vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans will be stationed as part of security deployment along with intensified police patrolling, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Fort Independence Day Red Fort security cover
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp