Independence Day: Multi-layered security put in place at Delhi's Red Fort

NEW DELHI: A multi-layered security cover has been put in place to secure the historic Red Fort. The Prime Minister will be addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day from the Red Fort.

The security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings have been placed around the Mughal-era fort. Adherence to social distancing norms will be a must due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the police, anti-drone systems have also been installed at the Red Fort in view of the recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport. India's Olympic contingent will also be present as special guests on August 15.

Over 350 cameras have been installed and their footage is being monitored round the clock through two-police control rooms situated in and around the Red Fort area, police said.

There will be around 5,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will adhere to social distancing norms, they said. The Delhi Police had erected a huge wall of shipping containers decorated with graffiti for the first time at the main gate of the monument for security reasons.

The containers have been placed in such a way that no one will be able to see inside the premises of the fort. Over 70 police vehicles including PCR vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans will be stationed as part of security deployment along with intensified police patrolling, the police said.