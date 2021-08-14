Two years after proposal, Delhi's archaeology department to get a makeover soon

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost two years after a proposal was moved for restructuring the state archaeology department and filling up vacant posts, the department is going to get its recruitment rules amended to expedite the process.

The proposal seeking departmental reforms had suggested increasing its strength to 60 in a phased manner. According to officials, no appointment has been made since 2008 while several staff have retired over the years. As the department didn’t initiate recruitment and get required sanction for the same, some vacancies have lapsed.

"At present, 27 posts are vacant for more than a decade. No advertisement was issued and no required approval was taken to fill up the posts. Consequently, some posts have lapsed because of collective administrative failure. The department doesn't have skilled staff or experts. One assistant archaeologist is set to retire soon. Given the circumstances, we need to urgently hire expert workers. Therefore, recruitment rules are being amended to clear appointments," said a senior official in the know of the matter.

The present strength of the department is 24 and 50 percent of them are Class IV employees (including security guards). About 25 per cent of the staff is for clerical work. Including Vikas Maloo, head (archaeology), there are barely six experts including an archaeologist, chemical analyst, surveyor, and a horticulture specialist to look after 60 historical structures restored in the last 7-8 years.

"Every year, the government carries out conservation and restoration of 18-19 heritage sites in collaboration with INTACH. The department must have an adequate number of employees or experts to protect architectural wealth. They can’t be left unattended," added the official. Despite repeated attempts, Maloo didn’t respond to the calls.

Until 2008, the department was custodian of only 19 monuments. After a survey, 238 ancient buildings were identified from the list of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to be protected in phase-wise manner. The department has also roped in INTACH to conserve and maintain them.