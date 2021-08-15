STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt raises allocation of COVID vaccines for first dose recipients to 70% in govt centres

More than 1.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till Sunday, of which 32,66,927 are second doses.

Published: 15th August 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To cover more people in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Delhi government on Sunday issued an order to reserve 70 per cent of vaccination slots of Covishield and Covaxin at state-run facilities for those receiving the first dose.

More than 1.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till Sunday, of which 32,66,927 are second doses.

"First dose proportion of Covishield may be increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent of the total slots being created and first dose proportion of Covaxin may be increased from 50 per cent to 70 per cent," the order said.

The Delhi government had on July 22 ordered that only the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at government inoculation centres till July 31 due to limited supply.

Also, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock was being used for the first dose due to its "irregular delivery cycles".

Earlier this month, the government had issued a fresh order allowing the resumption of inoculation of the first dose of Covishield, albeit in a limited manner.

"Private Covid vaccination centres can continue to administer both doses of the two vaccines. However, they are advised to factor in stock availability for the second dose while planning and publishing the slots for the two doses," the latest order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi vaccines delhi COVID vaccines
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp