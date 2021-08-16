STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
70% Covid vaccine slots in Delhi government centres to be reserved for first dose

The Delhi government on Sunday ordered to reserve 70 per cent of vaccination slots of 
Covishield and Covaxin at state-run facilities for those receiving the first dose.

Published: 16th August 2021

Coronavirus Vaccine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Sunday ordered to reserve 70 percent of vaccination slots of 
Covishield and Covaxin at state-run facilities for those receiving the first dose. More than 1.15 crore vaccine doses were administered in the city till Sunday, of which 32,66,927 are second doses.

“First dose proportion of Covishield may be increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent of the total slots being created and first dose proportion of Covaxin may be increased from 50 to 70 per cent,” the order said.

The Delhi government had on July 22 ordered that only the second dose of Covishield will be administered at government inoculation centres till July 31. Also, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock was being used for the first dose due to its “irregular delivery cycles”. Earlier this month, the government had issued a fresh order allowing the resumption of inoculation of the first dose of Covishield, albeit in a limited manner. 

Slight uptick in positivity as city adds 53 coronavirus infections
The city reported 53 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking its tally to 14,37,091. The positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to a health department bulletin. No fresh deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 25,069.

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death. So far, 14.11 lakh patients have recovered in the city. There are 513 active cases. Of these, 169 are under home isolation, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 243, it said. The bulletin said 65,007 tests, including 45,971 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

