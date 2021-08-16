STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-Muslim slogans case: Delhi Police says Ashwini Upadhyay had links with one of five accused

A Delhi court on Wednesday had granted bail to Upadhyay, who has denied any involvement in the alleged anti-Muslim sloganeering incident.

Ashwini Upadhyay

BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay goes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advocate and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay had links with one of the five accused arrested for allegedly raising communal slogans at Jantar Mantar here during a recent protest, the Delhi Police claimed on Monday.

"Preet, one of the accused, and Upadhyay are connected to each other.

Upadhyay had mentioned Preet's name in the application form submitted to the police before organising the event," a senior Delhi Police official claimed.

The police had earlier arrested six people, including Upadhyay, in connection with the case.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by 'Bharat Jodo Aandolan' at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

The police had arrested six people, including Upadhyay, after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place police station in connection with the incident.

The other five accused have been identified as Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai.

Upadhyay had earlier said, "I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral.

If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it.

"I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there.  If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame 'Bharart Jodo Andolan'," he had said.

The accused were arrested from different parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Preet is the director of 'Save India Foundation'.

Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar and Vinod Sharma are associated with different right-wing organisations.

